New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,574 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of American Express worth $205,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.20. 142,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.79. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

