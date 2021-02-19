New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 139,630 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139,630 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Lowe’s Companies worth $247,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,085.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 477.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

LOW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.22. 59,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

