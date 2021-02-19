New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 201,400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,400 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $473,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.01. 303,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

