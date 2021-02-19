New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,850 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,850 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.28% of Anthem worth $221,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Anthem by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,363,000 after buying an additional 93,645 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.64. 24,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,335. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

