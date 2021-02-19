New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 77,525 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77,525 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Honeywell International worth $317,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $204.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,004. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

