New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 78,168 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 78,168 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of McDonald’s worth $359,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $214.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

