New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 133,311 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Starbucks worth $306,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 114,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,810. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

