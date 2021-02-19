New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 276,589 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Walmart worth $453,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $213,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

WMT stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 281,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $393.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

