Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.50. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.