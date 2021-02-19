Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. 583,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,279. Newmont has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

