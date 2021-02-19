Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given a $86.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) has been assigned a $86.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 53.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

NEM stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 583,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,279. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 51,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 183,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 49,410 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

