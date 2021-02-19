Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $17.61 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00523501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00080771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.00420145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029093 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.