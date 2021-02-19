NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) has been assigned a C$1.50 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NexJ Systems stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.65. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838. The stock has a market cap of C$13.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. NexJ Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63.
About NexJ Systems
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.