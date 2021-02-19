NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) has been assigned a C$1.50 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NexJ Systems stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.65. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838. The stock has a market cap of C$13.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. NexJ Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63.

Get NexJ Systems alerts:

About NexJ Systems

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NexJ Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexJ Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.