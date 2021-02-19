NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as high as C$0.65. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33.

About NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

