NEXT Reaches Market Cap of $10.10 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $20,248.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.69 or 0.00426760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

