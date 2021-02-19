NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 284.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,939,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,435,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,069 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $78.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

