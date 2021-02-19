NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 302.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,061,761 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $211,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,939,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,435,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,069 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $78.88. 243,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,420,223. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

