NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Shares Up 7.2%

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) shares shot up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.18. 5,005,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 1,340,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGAC. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGAC)

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.