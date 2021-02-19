NextGen Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NGACU) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) were up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 120,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 176,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGACU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

