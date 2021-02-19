NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Also, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,272. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

