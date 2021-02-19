Nidec (NJDCY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS: NJDCY) recently:

2/10/2021 – Nidec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

2/9/2021 – Nidec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

2/4/2021 – Nidec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

2/3/2021 – Nidec was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

1/28/2021 – Nidec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

1/20/2021 – Nidec is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nidec stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.33. 90,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,980. Nidec Co. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 104.03, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Nidec Co alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Nidec had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.34%. Research analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.