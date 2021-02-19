Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.37

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.37 and traded as high as $35.38. Nidec shares last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 90,515 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NJDCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nidec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37.
Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.