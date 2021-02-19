Nimiq Price Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $56.80 million and $2.66 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,993.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.60 or 0.03576045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.26 or 0.00435077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $719.50 or 0.01308341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.31 or 0.00493353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00441386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00328396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00028132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,055,854,091 coins and its circulating supply is 7,312,104,091 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

