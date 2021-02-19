Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Up 17.3% This Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $78,757.26 and $565.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

