Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,339 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 254,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 159,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST opened at $92.65 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

