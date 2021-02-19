Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $437.55 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,890,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

