Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.65 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in eBay by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in eBay by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in eBay by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $62.80 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,035 shares of company stock valued at $825,073. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

