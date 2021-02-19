Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.73 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

