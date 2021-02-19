Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.99 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ResMed by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in ResMed by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in ResMed by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $199.88 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,780 shares of company stock worth $4,155,792 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

