Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,268 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $185.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.22. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

