Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 885,824 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 86.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 806,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

