Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 258,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 74,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $164.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.