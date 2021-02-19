Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pentair by 11,223.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $45,704,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 214.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after purchasing an additional 652,939 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of PNR opened at $55.05 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

