Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,298 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.21 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

