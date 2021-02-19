Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases Shares of 141,169 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 141,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30,000.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

INDA stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83.

