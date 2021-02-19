Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,571 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 400,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,206,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after purchasing an additional 412,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 117,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

