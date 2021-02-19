Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,245 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

