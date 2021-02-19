Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 20,378 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,378 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,958.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 127.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $196.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.66 and a 200-day moving average of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

