Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,195 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold a total of 92,497 shares of company stock worth $7,963,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.