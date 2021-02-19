Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 4,577 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Kroger by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Kroger by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.