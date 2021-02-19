Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,032 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Welltower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.