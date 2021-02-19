NIX (NIX) Price Reaches $0.26

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. NIX has a total market cap of $12.80 million and $143,816.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,975.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.53 or 0.03507863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00429483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $720.00 or 0.01286280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.00498564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.35 or 0.00432966 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00318162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002716 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,831,299 tokens. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

