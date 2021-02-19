nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.97% of nLIGHT worth $38,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LASR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $43.18.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

