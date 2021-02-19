nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading 11.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) shot up 11.6% on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. nLIGHT traded as high as $45.87 and last traded at $44.92. 680,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 324,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in nLIGHT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

