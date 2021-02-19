NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Trading Up 6.8%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.31. 961,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 439,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

