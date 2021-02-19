Nofire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Nofire Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 19,083 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Nofire Technologies (OTCMKTS:NFTI)

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

