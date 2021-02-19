Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Nordson by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 17,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Nordson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Nordson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

