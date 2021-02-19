Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 8,491.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

