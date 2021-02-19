North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOA. Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.67 on Friday, hitting C$15.85. 226,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$15.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$456.23 million and a PE ratio of 10.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.07.

In other North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,280. Insiders have bought a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,720,032 in the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

