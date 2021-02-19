North American Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

North American Management Corp reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.8% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 12,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,335,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock valued at $194,043,480 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

